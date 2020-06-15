There will be no special session of the Wyoming Legislature this month as earlier considered.

The legislative Leadership announced that the state’s lawmakers have finished work necessary to respond to the economic impact of COVID-19, thus ending speculation of a second special session.

The announcement was made in a joint letter to lawmakers by Senate President Drew Perkins and House Speaker Steve Harshman late last week.

There is still a possibility of a second special session later in the year.

The first special session was held last month to establish parameters on how the state would allocated the $1.25 billion of CARES Act funding the state received in response to the pandemic.