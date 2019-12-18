A settlement between Johnson County and Moriah Powder River LLC does not appear likely.

During a Board of Equalization meeting earlier today, Walter Egers, an attorney representing the parent company for Carbon Creek and Powder River Midstream indicated that settlement did not seem possible and an evidentiary hearing should take place in late January 2020…

Earlier this month, the Johnson County Commission, acting as the Board of Equalization, had voted to “lift” the current round of “stays” in the legal fight over unpaid taxes for Carbon Creek, Carbon Creek Energy, and Powder River Midstream.

An evidentiary hearing was tentatively scheduled for January 28th.

That hearing date will be rescheduled in the coming days.

A recent bankruptcy filing by the parent company Moriah Powder River LLC revealed the unpaid mineral taxes to be in excess of $11 million.