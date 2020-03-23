There have been no positive tests for the coronavirus in Johnson County.

That announcement was made on Friday afternoon during teleconference presented by the Emergency Operations Center.

The threat from the virus continues for all residents, but according to Johnson County Healthcare Center’s CEO Sean McCallister, the threat to hospital staff is greater…

Christina Duarte is the hospital’s infectious control specialist and spoke of the safeguards being done by the staff…

The conference call was part of a daily update process being conducted by the Johnson County EOC.