The new facility that will house the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Bighorns is scheduled for completion next month and Executive Director Scott Musselman believes the community will welcome the new opportunities that the new building will offer…

The club will have a gymnasium and a functional library for use by its k through 12 club members, but adding the teen center is special…

The Boys & Girls Club is in its 17th year in Buffalo, and has seen impressive growth in its numbers ever since merged with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming in Casper.

Having broken ground for the new facility last February, the new club will be located at the corner of Lott and Cedar Streets, just across from the Johnson County School District Administrative offices.