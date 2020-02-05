A new aerial photography project by the Wyoming Department of Revenue could save Johnson County a considerable amount of funds in manhours and travel time according to County Planner Jim Waller…

The cost to Johnson County to participate in the project is estimated to be approximately $14k and Waller told the Commission that current projections show that nearly 99% of the cost is already in his budget.

The Commission authorized Waller to add an additional area to the project to include the Hazelton area down to encompass Dull Knife.

The flights are expected to be completed in the current year.