According to the Secretary of State’s website, Wyoming residents turned out in near record number for the general election, nearly doubling the ballots cast in the August primary.

As of yesterday, there were 278, 314 ballots cast and while that number is unofficial, it dwarfs the 140,042 cast in August.

More than half of the general election ballots were the result of absentee balloting, presumably in response to fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ballot count did actually exceed the number of registered voters, signifying the large number of new registrations completed on Tuesday.