It’s National 4H Week. I recently spoke with the local 4H Youth Development Extension Educator, Bryce McKenzie on KBBS. Bryce brought a few people with him in the studio including two 4H members (Emma Perringer & Milan Monterastelli) and Amanda Monterestelli who teaches cake decorating. We spoke about everything 4H, including an upcoming fundraiser on Saturday, October 28th. Listen to our conversation here…