For the second time in three nights, there was a fun event that took place at Buffalo’s Crazy Woman Square.

BBQ for Blues was held on Thursday to show appreciation for local law enforcement and it drew a large crowd for the event.

On Saturday, a consistent crowd enjoyed 9 hours of music at the square with no less than 7 bands or performers serenading those in attendance.

Meet Me at the Creek was presented by Saturdays in the Square, who initially had plans for a summer long schedule of music in the square.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the organizers chose to pack the music, fun, and food all in one very hot Saturday.

Michelle Jones, one of the volunteers involved in Saturdays in the Square have hopes to returning to a full schedule next summer in 2021.