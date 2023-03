The Museum at the Bighorns opens their doors for the season today (2/28) at 9 a.m. today. Be sure to chek out the Dinosaurs to Mammals exhibit. It’s 150 years of Wyoming pre-history. The installation will be in place for about 2 years. The Museum at the Bighorns will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays. It’s educational fun for the whole family.