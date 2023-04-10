Mullinax Irrigation & Construction Supply, which provides irrigation solutions and construction products from their headquarters in Sheridan, WY, recently announced the sale of their business to a new generation of ownership. Kevin Beagle and Dustin Frost, two Army and National Guard Veterans with extensive business ownership experience purchased the company from Mullinax, Inc. on March 17th. Mullinax Irrigation and Construction Supply has been providing irrigation consultation, design, installation and supply to Sheridan area customers since 1971.