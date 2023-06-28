While the fire danger is low this week in the Big Horn National Forest, the chance of getting stuck in the mud is high. The abundance of recent rain has resulted in hazardous conditions for vehicular traffic, including four-wheeler and ATV travel, and forest users. Be sure to check the Bighorn National Forest Road conditions and closures before heading out for the 4th of July weekend.
