The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Bicycle Company and Sheridan Community Land Trust have announced the annual Mountain Bike Discovery Session will kick-off with a first-time and beginners ride on Tuesday, May 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park in Sheridan. Helmets are required for all Mountain Bike Discovery Sessions. All sessions are free to attend.
Latest Happenings Local Newsbig horn mountain radiobuffaloKBBSMOUNTAIN BIKE DISCOVERY SESSIONSsheridanwyoming