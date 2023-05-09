The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Bicycle Company and Sheridan Community Land Trust have announced the annual Mountain Bike Discovery Session will kick-off with a first-time and beginners ride on Tuesday, May 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park in Sheridan. Helmets are required for all Mountain Bike Discovery Sessions. All sessions are free to attend.