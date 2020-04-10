The Bread of Life Food Pantry continues to provide assistance to individuals and families who are facing difficult financial situations.

With more many area residents unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of homes served by the pantry is increasing each week according to Volunteer Director Kelly Norris…

The demand for the pantry’s support is expected to increase over the next few weeks…

More donations are needed and Norris told Big Horn Mountain Radio that a number of businesses in town are collecting food donations at their locations for pick up by the pantry’s volunteers on a regular basis.

Food donations can still be made at the pantry’s location as well at 178 S. Main Street in Buffalo.

Monetary donations can be made online at www.breadoflife.com or through the mail at P.O Box 909 in Buffalo.

The food pantry has increased its hours and is now open from 5-7pm Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.