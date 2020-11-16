Seventeen more COVID-related deaths have been added to Wyoming’s coronavirus count over the weekend.

Governor Mark Gordon spoke of the growing number of citizens dying of the virus in last Friday’s news conference…

In response to the growing number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Gordon was emphatic that Wyoming must address the impact the pandemic is having on citizen’s health and safety and the state’s economy…

That being said, the Governor has indicated that all possible responses to the virus are on the table.

There have now been 144 deaths in Wyoming, 18,726 lab-confirmed positive cases, and another 3,155 probable cases of COVID-19.

In Sheridan County, the COVID numbers are 1,030 positive cases, 235 probable cases, and 8 deaths.

In Johnson County there have been 123 positive cases and 60 probable cases… and 2 deaths.