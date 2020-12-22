More CARES Act funds are coming to Wyoming Counties and bypassing the State Legislature in allocating the funds to local non-profits.

Both the Johnson and Sheridan County Commissions met in special session yesterday morning and Johnson County Commission Chairman Bill Novotny explained why the meetings were being held and why the funds are being sent directly to the counties for distribution…

In Johnson County, there is slightly more than $182,000 available to non-profits designated as 501c3 or 501c19 after Governor Mark Gordon signed the Executive Order on Monday evening.

The focus for the allocation of funds is on food security, mental health, childcare, energy assistance, rental assistance.

In Johnson County, the funds were allocated in the following manner…$50,000 to both the Bread of Life Food Pantry, Buffalo Senior Center, $10,000 each to the Friends Feeding Friends, the Buffalo Children’s Center, the Johnson County YMCA, Compass, and the Family Crisis Center, $2,500 to the Community Resource Center and to the Buffalo Ministerial Association, and $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns.

According to Novotny, the funds had to be allocated prior to the end of the calendar year, but each of the receiving organizations may have until March to use the funds they receive.

No word as yet regarding the funds available in Sheridan County and how those funds will be allocated.