The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team defeated Texas A&M 75 – 41 in the first round of the WNIT. Former Douglas Bearcat, Allyson Fertig led the way with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots. The Cowgirls have a second round road game against Kansas State on Tuesday at 5:00pm. Listen Live on KBBS, 1450-AM and 103.5 FM, we’re also streaming online at www.bighornmountainradio.com.

Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman is headed to Laramie this fall to play golf at UW. Spielman is a two-time 4A State Champion.

WY HS Weekend Soccer Scoreboard:

FRIDAY:

Buffalo @ Sheridan postponed to April 10th,

SATURDAY:

Sheridan Broncs 2 – Cody 0.

Cody 7 – Sheridan Lady Broncs 3.

In the Preseason Soccer Rankings:

The Sheridan Broncs are ranked 3rd in 4A Boys.

The Sheridan Lady Broncs tied for 5th in 4A Girls.

The Buffalo Lady Bison are 4th in 3A Girls.

The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament are in the books. Upsets have knocked out #1 Purdue, #1 Kansas, #2 Arizona, #2 Marquette #3 Baylor, #4 Virginia, & #4 Indiana. The Cinderella thus far is #15 Princeton who knocked off #2 Arizona and #7 Missouri to make the Sweet 16. Purdue is only the second #1 Seed to be knocked out by a #16 Seed, as they fell to Fairleigh Dickinson in Round 1. Fairleigh Dickinson lost to Florida Atlantic in Round 2.