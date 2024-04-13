A walking group for mom and their littles is starting on Friday, April 19th. Every Friday from 8:30am – 9:30am with the start/finish at the Johnson County Public Health Office. Each walk will venture somewhere different (Park, Track, Trails, Etc). Bring yourself, your kids, and even your friend. Everyone is welcome. Bring a stroller, bicycle for the kids, or whatever works for you.
