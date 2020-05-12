FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 11, 2020

Homicide Investigation, Big Horn, WY

On the morning of May 11, 2020, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual who found a firearm on the side of a road in Montana, south of Kirby. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office met with Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and a search of the area was conducted. Three handguns were found. All three handguns are believed to be owned by Dana Beartusk. The handguns were turned over to Wyoming Law Enforcement for further processing.