Sheridan resident Beck Bridger stood on stage last weekend in a royal purple gown, alongside her fellow contestants, waiting to hear who would be the next Miss Wyoming USA. And when she won, she couldn’t believe it. The Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA pageants took place Sunday evening at the Camplex Heritage Center Theater in Gillette. Beck is the daughter of Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger.
