I recently spoke to Buffalo Lady Bison Volleyball Coach, Michelle Dahlberg about the season.  We talked about the players who received All-Conference honors, All-State honors, and how it takes an entire team playing together to have success.  Buffalo had the 3A East Conference Player of the Year (Holland Stowe); and Michelle Dahlberg was named 3A East Conference Coach of the Year.  Listen to our conversation here…

