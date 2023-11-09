I recently spoke to Buffalo Lady Bison Volleyball Coach, Michelle Dahlberg about the season. We talked about the players who received All-Conference honors, All-State honors, and how it takes an entire team playing together to have success. Buffalo had the 3A East Conference Player of the Year (Holland Stowe); and Michelle Dahlberg was named 3A East Conference Coach of the Year. Listen to our conversation here…
Latest Happenings Sportsbig horn mountain radioBRADY SAFRANEKbuffaloBuffalo High Schooljohnson countyKBBSLady BisonMICHELLE DAHLBERGVolleyball