The plan to expand Medicaid in Wyoming is dead for 2021.

The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee killed HB162 yesterday morning on a vote of 3 to 2.

While the legislation would have provided insurance to estimated 25,000 state residents, opponents to the bill warned that the expansion might eventually cost the state its rainy day funds two years after implementation.

Efforts to expand the federal Medicaid program have been attempted for the last several years, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought renewed hope to the bill’s proponents, especially after the bill passed the House in this session… the first time Medicaid expansion actually cleared a legislative chamber.