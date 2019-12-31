Local donations to the Jim Gatchell Museum have now totaled more than $10,000 in response to a challenge by an anonymous donor who is willing to match up to $30K before then end of the calendar year.

Museum Director Sylvia Bruner announced the challenge earlier this month…

Donations are tax deductible and can be via online at jimgatchell.networkforgood.com. The www is not required to access the weblink.

The museum remains closed until January 6th but donations can also be made at Sagewood Gifts & Café during the hours of 9am to closing today.

Again, donations must be made before midnight tonight.