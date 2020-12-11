The COVID-19 vaccine is coming.

Yesterday morning, Dr. Mark Schueler told Big Horn Mountain Radio that the first batch of vaccine should be available in mid-December.

Schueler serves as Johnson County’s Public Health Officer and acknowledged that a priority distribution has been determined…

The vaccine will be administered in a two-step process and like any other injections, there’s always the chance for side effects…

Schueler was also asked about the statewide mask mandate that went into effect on Wednesday and mentioned a press release issued by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Buffalo Police Department.

The release indicated that the intended enforcement of the health order will continue to be geared toward education efforts and to seek voluntary compliance.

Both the police department and the Sheriff’s Office will “respond and investigate calls for service from business owners who report disputes or disturbances related to the face mask requirement”.