The revised public health orders for the state of Wyoming took effect this morning, calling for a statewide mask mandate in all public places.

During a press briefing yesterday, Public Health Response Coordinator, Robin King, provided additional information regarding the new COVID-related restrictions…

King later announced that church or religious services are exempt from the revised health orders.

Public Health Nurse Trisha Thompson also outlined the revise quarantine guidelines recommended by CDC during the briefing as well…

Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Schueler, commented on the impending availability for the coronavirus vaccine…

According to Dr. Schueler. It may take up to 3 months to provide vaccinations to those living in Johnson County.