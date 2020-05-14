Marjorie Ann Smith Kawamato Ehling

Here are the facts, but can’t come up with the cool words to describe how loving, spirited and fun she was.

Feb 8, 1932 to May 12, 2020

Born in Albuquerque, NM to Edward B Smith & Marjorie Arnold Smith

Graduated from Sheridan High in 1950

Married John Kawamoto in Sheridan in 1954, later divorced, was married to George Jenkins until his death and married Alan Ehling in Sparks, Nevada.

She outlived all her siblings: Brothers Earnest (Corky) Smith & Edward C Smith & Sisters: Laura Smith Hale Westman & Arlene Smith Larsen

Children are Mike Kawamoto -Pine Haven, WY, Gary Kawamoto (deceased) & Elaine Kawamoto Norris (Mike) -Meadville, AZ

Grandchildren: Desiree Kawamato Wiitala (Brian) Sheridan and great-granddaughter Reagan, Josh Kawamato -Sheridan, Krystal Kawamato Feliciano (Gino) -Fayetteville, AR and great-grandsons Dante, Sagan & Noah

Elizabeth (Bill) Chisholm and great-granddaughters Bailey & Isabela, great-grandson Logan

Rachel Kinney and great-grandson Josh

