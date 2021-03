The House bill that supported the legalization of marijuana will not be debated in this year’s legislative general session.

HB209 did not make the cut off for bills to be heard by the full House.

District 40 State Representative Barry Crago serves on the House Judiciary Committee and voted in favor of moving it forward out of the Committee so it could receive a full discussion by the legislature.

That discussion will have to wait until at least the 2022 budget session.