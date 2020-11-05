In a surprise announcement, Marcy Schueler resigned from her position as Public Relations/Marketing Director at Johnson County Healthcare Center, effective immediately.

The announcement came from hospital CEO Sean McCallister on Wednesday.

Schueler is the wife of Johnson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Schueler, and has served the healthcare center for many years in multiple capacities.

Most recently she contributed her time, skills and experience to standardizing the center’s marketing approach, growing community relationships and goodwill, developing healthcare volunteers, and helping the organization celebrate year-round events and activities.

McCallister indicated a search for her replacement will begin soon.