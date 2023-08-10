A 75-year-old man who was trying to retrieve his camper tire died Saturday afternoon after he was hit by oncoming traffic on I-90. The man, James Smith, was driving a pickup and camper trailer (East of Gillette), on the interstate when the left rear tire of the trailer came off its axle and went into the median. Smith pulled over to the right shoulder and left the truck to retrieve the tire. He was hit by a passing motor home. The driver tried to avoid him but could not, possibly due in part to wet road conditions. The passengers in the motor home were not injured.

