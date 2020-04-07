As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the primary focus has been on our physical health as we practice social distancing and self-isolation.

Isolation, however, can create mental health concerns for individuals who struggle with being alone and not able to socialize or go to work or school.

Licensed Professional Counselor Rose Harriet told Big Horn Mountain Radio that while the focus on physical health is necessary, the effects of COVID-19 on our emotional health cannot be ignored…

She offers sound advice for reaching out to people we know that are living alone or who are elderly and have limited access to family or friends…

Harriet’s Counseling and Play Therapy Center is located at 140 South Main Street in Buffalo.