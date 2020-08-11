The pending sale of a Colorado lamb processing plant could adversely affect local sheep producers and the concern over the issue was discussed in the last Johnson County Commission meeting.

Chairman Bill Novotny had this to say about the possible sale…

Commissioner Linda Greenough indicated the loss of the processing plant could be extremely detrimental to the state’s sheep industry…

The Commission voted to authorize Chairman Novotny to draft a letter to the US Department of Justice regarding the sale and possible anti-trust issues involved in the decision.