LONGMIRE DAYS 2022

Longmire Days is Thursday, August 18th through Sunday, August 21st in Buffalo. Robert Taylor, Adam Bartley, and Craig Johnson will be in attendance this year. 2022 events include:

Thursday (August 18):

*11:00am @ Bomber Mountain Civic Center – Hell and Back with Craig Johnson. A Longmire Novel event.

*3:00pm @ Gatchell Museum – Historic Johnson County event with Craig, Rob, and Adam.

Friday (August 19):

*8:30am – Longmire Days 5k and Fun Run.

*10:00am – 1:00pm @ Bomber Mountain Civic Center – Autograph Session

*1:00pm – 3:00pm @ Bomber Mountain Civic Center “So You Want to Write a Book” with Craig Johnson and Gail Hochman

*4:00pm – 6:30pm @ Buffalo High School Gym – Conversation with the Celebrities

*8:00pm – Live Auction @ Occidental Hotel backyard

Saturday (August 20):

*7:00am – 10:00am on Adams Street – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

*10:00am – 1:00pm @ Bomber Mountain Civic Center – Autograph Session

*3:00pm – 4:30pm @ Buffalo High School Gym – “Acting in Absaroka” a conversation with Adam Bartley

*5:00pm – 6:30pm @ Buffalo High School Gym – “A Tale of Two Walts” with Robert Taylor and Craig Johnson

*6:00pm – 11:00pm Downtown Main St – Street Dance

Sunday (August 21):

*10:00am @ Washington Park Band Shell – “The Hardware of Longmire” with Craig Johnson

*12:00pm – 2:00pm @ Cowboy Carousel Center – Marcus Red Thunder Sr. – Native American Advisor for Longmire.

*2:00pm @ Johnson County Fairgrounds – Rodeo

For more information… visit www.longmiredays.com