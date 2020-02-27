What is a “Speakeasy Soiree”?

Well, it turns out to be a fundraiser for the St. Francis Animal Shelter and it’s welcoming it’s most famous supporter in Longmire Actor Adam Bartley.

Is he excited?…

Bartley who played “The Ferg” on the Longmire TV series has raised money each year for the shelter during Longmire Days with his motorcycle “poker runs” and is not ashamed for his love of shelter pets…

Bartley is set to sing with the Buffalo HS Jazz Band during the event and yes, Robert Taylor, aka Sheriff Longmire will be there as well!