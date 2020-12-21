Two dozen local citizens brought a bit of Christmas cheer to the veterans living in the Veterans Home outside of Buffalo.

The veterans living there have been under lockdown orders after a surge in COVID-19 positive case occurred more than a week ago.

Army veteran and local barber, Todd Fischer, wanted to do something for fellow veterans who couldn’t leave their rooms due to the pandemic’s visit just prior to Christmas and here’s what he had to say the day before the informal visit to Fort McKinney…

Other veterans, along with other patriotic community members spent an hour on Friday morning walking around the resident complex shouting “Merry Christmas” to men and women who have served the nation in all branches of the Armed Forces.