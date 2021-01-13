In a matter of less than two weeks, slightly more than 5% of the Johnson County population has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

This news was shared by Public Health Nurse, Trisha Thompson yesterday morning during the weekly press briefing.

Thompson indicated that her department is working through Phase 1b of the state’s priority plan although the county is receiving only 100 doses of the vaccine each week. Phase 1b includes those 70 years of age and older and reaching the county’s population in that age group will be a challenge…

While the waiting game is on for much of the local population, it’s surprising to find that only about half of the staff at the Johnson County Healthcare Center has agreed to the vaccination, according to CEO Sean McCallister…

Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Schueler, believes the fear over getting the vaccine is unwarranted…

There are currently 30 active COVID cases in Johnson County and while that is a low number, it is still double the number the previous week.