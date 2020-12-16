The Veterans Home at Fort McKinney is experiencing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases with 41as of yesterday morning.

Johnson County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Schueler expressed concern that should several need to be hospitalized, it could overwhelm the resources at the Johnson County Healthcare Center…

In response to Dr. Schueler’s announcement during a press briefing yesterday morning, Public Health Nurse Trisha Thompson contacted the Veterans Home and had this to report…

Additional staffing is available since Governor Gordon provided additional CARES Act funding to provide staffing assistance to hospitals and long-term care facilitates earlier this month.

Current COVID-19 numbers for Johnson County include 11 news cases in a 24-hour period as of yesterday afternoon, along with the 41 active cases reported yesterday morning. Johnson County has recorded a total 5 COVID deaths since the pandemic began.