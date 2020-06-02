No less than 16 candidates have filed for Wyoming’s US Senate seat to be vacated by the retiring Mike Enzi.

Ten Republicans, led by former US Representative Cynthia Lummis and Sheridan’s Bryan Miller, and six Democrats will compete for the nomination for both parties in the primary set for August 18th.

Current US Representative Liz Cheney is seeking re-election but she’ll have competition in the Republican primary from Blake Stanley of Banner.

On the Democrat side of the ballot, three candidates have filed for the primary voting.

On the Wyoming Legislature 2020 election, State Senator Dave Kinskey is the only local incumbent not facing primary or general election competition.

State Representatives Mark Jennings, Mark Kinner, Richard Tass, and Cyrus Western will all have primary contenders with Johns Heyneman of Sheridan seeking to unseat Jennings.

Ken Pendergraft will take on Kinner, and Ranchester’s Dennis Fox will be Western’s opponent.

Barry Crago, who currently serves as Johnson County Assistant Attorney, has filed to oppose Tass.