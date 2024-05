THE BUFFALO LIONS CLUB PRESENTS THE 4Oth ANNUAL LAKE DESMET FISHING DERBY THIS WEEKEND (May 25, 26, & 27). DAILY CASH PRIZE DRAWINGS. ON SATURDAY DRAWING FOR $1,000 CASH. ON SUNDAY TWO DRAWINGS, ONE DRAWING FOR $1,000 CASH AND ONE DRAWING FOR $500 CASH. ON MONDAY THE GRAND PRIZE DRAWING FOR $2,000 CASH AND A HENRY GOLDEN BOY RIFLE. THEY WILL HAVE A SPECIAL YOUTH DRAWING FOR A GUIDED ELK HUNT. ALSO, CATCH “TAGGED FISH” AND WIN CASH! TAGGED FISH ARE WORTH ANYWHERE FROM $100 UP TO $2000. GET YOUR TICKETS IN BUFFALO AT THE SPORTS LURE, CRAZY WOMAN LIQUOR, WAHOO LIQUOR, AND THE LAKE STOP. GET TICKETS IN SHERIDAN AND GILLETTE AT ROCKY MOUNTAIN DISCOUNT SPORTS.