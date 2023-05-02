Wyoming Senate Vice President Dave Kinskey was removed from his position as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee last week. Kinskey, of Sheridan, was chair of the committee for the previous two sessions and was slated to continue as chair until Senate President Ogden Driskill, removed him from the role. Whether the removal is allowed by Senate rules is disagreed upon by the pair. Driskill said he had concerns about Kinskey’s performance as chair of the committee when members approached him with concerns.