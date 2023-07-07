Hey, Kids! The Sheridan Police Department wants your help in naming their new K-9’s. Two Belgian Malinois will be be joining Officer Conlee and Officer Stallions as members of the force. These K9’s will aid in officer investigations with their drug odor detection abilities. Submit your name suggestions by August 1st. All the details are available on the SPD Facebook page.
