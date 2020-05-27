The Wyoming Game & Fish Department is reminding area residents that deer, elk and antelope will begin having fawns and calves in the next few weeks.

If you encounter a fawn or calf, do not approach, touch or move the animal.

Fawns are intentionally left by their mothers for the first few weeks of life.

The fawns are very vulnerable instinctively remain quiet and still for the majority of the day.

The mother comes regularly to feed the youngster, but otherwise stays a distance away in order to prevent predators from locating the fawn.

Even if you don’t see a doe nearby, she is likely in the area and is caring for the fawn.

Please do not touch, handle or move any wildlife.