At the school board meeting tonight in Kaycee, the Johnson County School District Board of Trustees will consider a Memorandum of Understanding between the school district and the Powder River Conservation District concerning the proposed Kaycee Community Orchard. The project, if approved, will be housed on school district property just south of and adjacent to Kaycee School, and will be similar to the one built on school district property in Buffalo. According to information in the meeting agenda, the proposed project, will be constructed over the next four years and will become a valuable food source, providing fresh produce for the Kaycee community.