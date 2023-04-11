At their meeting Monday night in Kaycee, the Johnson County School District Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the school district and the Powder River Conservation District concerning the proposed Kaycee Community Orchard. Anita Bartlett, with the PRCD said the project will provide fresh produce for the Kaycee community from the various fruit and nut trees that will be planted there over the next three years.
