During a report from Juvenile Probation Officer Scott Duncan with the Volunteers of America, the Johnson County Commissioners questioned the lack of juveniles being placed on probation.

Duncan deferred to County Attorney Tucker Ruby who provided an explanation to the limited use of juvenile probation by the Johnson County Circuit Court…

When juveniles are placed on diversion, they are required to fulfill certain requirements so as to not have a charge placed on their juvenile record.

Duncan reported that there are 10 juveniles currently on diversion and placement numbers are remaining steady from month to month.