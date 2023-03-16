The run for Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent came to a close Tuesday with candidate Jeff Jones, principal of Tongue River Middle School, being selected for the position. The SCSD1 Board of Trustees approved Jones’ contract in their monthly meeting. Effective July 1, Jones will move into the superintendent position beginning with the 2023-24 school year. In a community forum to discuss his platform March 6, Jones said he hopes to build strong relationships with students, staff and administrators as superintendent to ensure everyone’s needs are being met.