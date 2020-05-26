It’s official, Wyoming residents helped the state reach the milestone of 50 percent self-response to the 2020 Census!

Johnson and Sheridan Counties and the cities of Buffalo and Sheridan remain among the leaders in responses.

Johnson County ranks 3rd with just shy of 58%, with Sheridan close behind in 4th.

The City of Buffalo ranks 4 among municipalities, followed again by Sheridan by less than a 10th of a percent.

Here’s Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader on the importance of filing your family census…

Nationally, more than 88.6 million households have now completed their 2020 Census questionnaire. The Census Bureau continues to encourage the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Wyoming residents can also respond by mail using their paper questionnaire.

People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the most accurate count of your community.

The Census Bureau’s online response rate map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. People can still respond online, by phone, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. Households in Wyoming who have yet to respond to the census by later this summer will receive a visit from a census taker who will help them respond.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.