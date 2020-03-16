As a staunch advocate of personal health and wellness, the Johnson County Family YMCA views your health and safety as its paramount concern. In the midst of the COVID-19 / coronavirus threat, we have reviewed our practices and procedures and as a result, we have adopted additional strategic tactical measures to continue providing a safe environment for our members and guests.

As of today, Monday, March 16, 2020, all group fitness classes and organized programs will be suspended until further notice. Additionally, the Y will close at 7:00 pm (pool at 6:30 pm) on weekdays and will be closed on Sundays.

Organized Programs include Child Care, Gym & Swim, Swim Lessons, and Camp 307. Fitness Classes include activities hosted at Y in the Park, the Strength & Agility Center, and the Aquatics Center. Those classes will resume at a later date.

Our staff has been educated on preventative measures as defined by the CDC. They have been instructed to wash their hands frequently. Additionally, any staff member that feels the slightest illness has been instructed to stay home until they feel better and any symptoms have passed. All staff will also work from home when possible.

All surfaces that you would normally come in contact with at our facilities are being cleaned more frequently by our staff with various cleaning and disinfectant products. Additional bottles of antibacterial solution have been made available in our fitness areas to ensure you can do your part by cleaning equipment before and after use with the towels provided.

Reminders of health and wellness best practices are posted throughout our facilities, including the areas near sinks and water fountains. We want to make sure you know what you can do to protect yourself and others while at the Y.

We have also authorized additional custodial hours to maintain the facility during our busiest times. Our after-hours cleaning crew is using additional cleaning products each night as well.

Hand sanitizer stations are monitored closely to ensure that they are filled and are always available for your use. Common surfaces including the door handles, water fountains, countertops, and seating areas are being cleaned numerous times throughout the day.

The Johnson County Family YMCA staff and Board of Directors will continue to serve our members and the community through this time of challenge in any way possible. We will keep your needs and health as our highest priority.

We will communicate via social media, email updates, and our website to notify you of any changes to our operation or procedures as changes develop. We are currently adjusting this response plan in real-time and could make changes daily.