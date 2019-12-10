The long and disappointing legal battle between Johnson County and Carbon Creek Energy is nearing conclusion.

Last week, the Johnson County Commission convened a meeting of the Board of Equalization to consider lifting the current round of “stays” in the legal fight over unpaid taxes for Carbon Creek, Carbon Creek Energy, and Powder River Midstream.

Chairman Bill Novotny expressed his desire to schedule a final evidentiary hearing as soon as possible and suggested next week’s Commission meeting date of December 17th.

Assistant County Attorney Barry Crago indicated a date that soon would not be possible…

As an alternative, Crago made this suggestion…

In response to Crago’s concerns, the board voted lift the current stays and to set the final hearing on January 28, 2020 to give all parties sufficient time to prepare the necessary paperwork.

A recent bankruptcy filing by the parent company Moriah Powder River LLC revealed the unpaid mineral taxes to be in excess of $11 million.