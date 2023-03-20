Johnson County’s Commissioners have voted to opt into an additional Opioid Settlement Agreement to receive additional funds for the county. County Attorney Tucker Ruby brought the agreement before the commission for consideration at their last meeting. Ruby said his intent is to contact the attorney general’s office to have them approve the county’s plans for using the settlement funds once they have been identified.
