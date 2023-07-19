The latest edition of the Johnson County Library’s History discussions will be presented this Thursday, July 20. The talk will focus on sheriffs from early Johnson County. The library will give two presentations, one at 10 a.m. which will be part of the Longmire Days events, and another at 3 p.m. that will be open to the public.

Longmire Days events kick off with Riding with Rob & Derek at 8a at TA Ranch. It’s a horseback ride with Robert Taylor and Derek Phillips. Followed by the Early Sheriffs of Johnson County – Tough Like Walt chat at the library. See a full schedule of Longmire Days events at www.longmiredays.com

