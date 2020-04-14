Wyoming Health officials announced Monday afternoon that Johnson County experienced the first COVID-19 related death in Wyoming late last week.

At the time of death, the patient was treated at Johnson County Healthcare Center (JCHC). The patient, an older male who resides in Johnson County, had serious underlying medical conditions and comorbidities. He was hospitalized for one day prior to his death.

JCHC said appropriate measures were taken to protect its caregiver team and others who encountered the patient.

Appropriate follow up is underway with state and local public health departments, including identifying and communicating with close contacts of this patient.

To date Johnson County has 11 confirmed cases with two pending results. Ten of the positive cases have recovered and one has died.

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement following the announcement of the first coronavirus-related death in Wyoming:

“I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19. This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”

There have been 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases reported to date from across Wyoming. This is the first reported death associated with the pandemic in the state.